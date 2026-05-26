Meet 19-year-old UAE student eyeing Ironman after 42-km marathon finish

At 19, Khalid Husain Samtar is already balancing university, part-time work and a training schedule most people would avoid even on holiday.

The NYU Abu Dhabi Economics student has competed in more than 15 races across the UAE since graduating from national service. Now, the young Emirati has set his next target: completing an Ironman 70.3 before the end of 2026.

That means 1.9km in open water, 90km on the bike, and a 21.1km run. He started swimming from zero.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“I did not know how to time my breathing or strokes, and cycling is a challenge too, because going from a 1.9km swim into 90km on the bike and then a half marathon is no joke,” Samtar told Khaleej Times. “But that is exactly why I want to do it.”

His Ironman goal took shape the moment he crossed the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon finish line. He had run 42 kilometres through the Abu Dhabi heat and by kilometre 30, it felt like running barefoot. His mother called mid-race and suggested he take a taxi home. He kept going, crossed the line with the UAE flag which he collected from his mother at the barriers and his first thought was nowhere close to relief and relaxation. It was: “What’s next now?”

Running was not always competitive for Samtar. During national service, he was expected to show up every day without a plan visible, which “luckily” for him meant logging kilometres without knowing where they would lead. He won five consecutive running competitions during national service. When someone suggested he enter civilian races, his thought shifted. The first thing he did after finishing service was buy a Garmin watch which is known as a high performance smartwatch for top athletes.

He is funding the Ironman himself. His parents made it clear the goal was his to pursue and pay for, and he took the part-time job at Under Armour partly for that reason.

“It made me take ownership of the journey and appreciate every step more,” he said. “I respect that.”

Samtar is no stranger to the patience that long recoveries demand. At 12, he broke his hand during Jiu-Jitsu and went through surgery and months of rehabilitation, uncertain whether it would recover fully. “Difficult periods are temporary and progress cannot be rushed,” he said. “Improvement comes from showing up repeatedly, even when results are invisible.”

None of what he has built since runs on motivation. His mornings are structured from the moment he wakes: he makes his bed, takes his vitamins, prays Fajr, reads for 30 minutes, and checks his schedule before the day begins.

He tracks habits through an app and has removed any decision that does not need to be made. “Discipline becomes easier when you build systems around yourself instead of relying on motivation,” he said.

On race days, the system delivers. “Race day is just collecting what you planted during training. Every early morning, every hard session, and every day you showed up finally appears in one moment,” he said.

His family does not attend races or see the training that stacks up across a week. Samtar does not frame this as a gap. “They trust me and give me the space to pursue these goals as long as I stay responsible and do well academically, and that means a lot to me,” he said.

Samtar is currently in his first year at NYU Abu Dhabi, training across three disciplines and working part-time, with his Ironman 70.3 attempt planned before December 2026.