UAE strongly condemns 'terrorist attack' in Mogadishu

Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 10:17 PM Last updated: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 11:04 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, killing and injuring dozens of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.