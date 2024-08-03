E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE strongly condemns 'terrorist attack' in Mogadishu

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and wished for the speedy recovery of all the injured

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 10:17 PM

Last updated: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 11:04 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, killing and injuring dozens of innocent people.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathies to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Somalia, to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and wished the speedy recovery of all the injured.


ALSO READ:


More news from UAE