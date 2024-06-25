UAE strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Dagestan

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 7:57 AM Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 7:58 AM

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that took place in the Republic of Dagestan in the Russian Federation, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of security personnel and innocent civilians.

Additionally, the UAE expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Russia, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said the UAE expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts. The Ministry also mentioned that the Emirates rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

The UAE furthermore condemned hate speech and racism which led to the spread and exacerbation of conflicts, stressing the need to spread the values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence and avoid practices that lead to fuelling strife and chaos.