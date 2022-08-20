UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting hotel in Mogadishu

Biggest transaction was a plot in Al Wasl bought for over Dh400 million
The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a hotel in the Somalian capital Mogadishu, which resulted in the death and injury of innocent people.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Somalia and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.
Biggest transaction was a plot in Al Wasl bought for over Dh400 million
Travellers find connecting flights more cost efficient
29-year-old remains optimistic despite March 2022 market rout wiping nearly 50% of his wealth
Osman underwent cancer treatment at private hospital
Expat also raised $100,000 for UAE's Al Jalila Foundation with his week-long biking challenge
Maritime rescue units have also attended to 25 marine accidents
The President has issued a Federal Decree for the same
Sheikh Mohamed prays for Crown Prince's success and happy life