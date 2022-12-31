UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting Egyptian security forces in Ismailia

UAE: Pakistani hero puts up makeshift barriers after rain creates huge hole on roadside; honoured
In a video, the expat is seen gathering pieces of wood and rocks to build the barrier and prevent drivers from possibly falling off the road
The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted an Egyptian security checkpoint in Ismailia, which resulted in deaths and injuries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed the UAE's full support for all measures undertaken by the Egyptian government to protect its sovereignty and security, and combat terrorism.
In a statement, the Ministry affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its people and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
