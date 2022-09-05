UAE strongly condemns attack targeting convoy of vehicles in central Somalia

The new initiative will be implemented in Ras Al Khaimah
The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a convoy of vehicles in the Hiran region of central Somalia, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, as well as its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability, and in contravention of religious and humanitarian values and/or principles.
The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
