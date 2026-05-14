UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Indian-flagged ship off Oman coast

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on an Indian-flagged vessel off the coast of Oman.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in a statement, affirmed that this attack constitutes a grave threat to the safety of international navigation. It also called it a dangerous escalation aimed at undermining the stability of vital waterways.

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The UAE expressed its solidarity with India and its full support for all measures taken to protect the security and safety of its vessels and interests.

Freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz

MoFA also emphasised that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which stresses freedom of navigation and rejects targeting commercial vessels or disrupting international maritime routes.

The Ministry stressed that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool for economic pressure or blackmail is an act of piracy and poses a direct threat to the stability of the region and its people, as well as global energy security.