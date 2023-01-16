UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

It expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime

By Wam Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 11:47 AM

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in the Hiran region, central Somalia, which resulted in the deaths of several people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability and in contravention of human values ​​and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of this heinous crime.

