UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Basra

MoFAIC also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims

By Wam Published: Wed 8 Dec 2021, 8:47 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place near the Republican Hospital in the centre of the Iraqi province of Basra, which resulted in scores of deaths and injuries.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reaffirmed the UAE's utter denunciation of such criminal acts and all forms of terrorism and violence that threaten the region's security and stability and contravene humanitarian values and principles.

ALSO READ:

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the criminal act and wished the injured a speedy recovery.