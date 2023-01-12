UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack in Afghan capital

Another winner is relocating to the Philippines soon and hopes to use the prize money to help educate the country's less fortunate children
The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place near the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital Kabul, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Afghan people and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
He is set to meet senior government officials and hold talks with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade, and investment ties between the two countries
Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, currently the country's special envoy for climate change, will be heading the team for the summit, and two other top officials will be joining him
The latter was bestowed with the ceremonial Mohammed bin Rashid's scarf in recognition of his exceptional work
The exhibition features more than 1,100 international companies, and is expected to have a record attendance of 26,000 visitors from 82 countries
It is critical that the emirate’s media sector redefines its value proposition to take advantage of new emerging opportunities, he says
Japan, Singapore and South Korea top the list, with holders of these passports able to access 193 and 192 countries, respectively
Impact on nationwide ban on single-use plastic in 2024 will have positive impact on reducing consumption, say traders