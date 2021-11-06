UAE strongly condemns terror attack in southwestern Niger

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince wishes peace, prosperity and good health to all those who celebrate Diwali
The UAE has strongly condemned a terrorist attack that left several people dead in southwestern Niger.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underscored the UAE’s utter condemnation of this criminal act and its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy for the families of the victims of the crime and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all of the injured.
