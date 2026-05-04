UAE calls renewed Iranian attacks 'dangerous escalation', reserves right to respond

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The UAE has expressed its strong condemnation of the renewal of the treacherous Iranian terrorist attacks that targeted civilian sites and facilities in the country using missiles and drones, which resulted in the injury of three individuals of Indian nationality.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed, in a statement, that these attacks represent a dangerous escalation and an unacceptable transgression, posing a direct threat to the state's security, stability, and the safety of its territories, in contravention of the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

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The UAE emphasised that it will not tolerate any compromise in protecting its security and sovereignty under any circumstances and that it reserves its full and legitimate right to respond to these attacks in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, national security, the safety of its territories, its citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law.

It also affirmed that targeting civilians and civilian facilities is a condemned and unacceptable act by all legal and humanitarian standards, stressing the necessity of immediately halting these treacherous attacks to ensure full compliance with the cessation of all hostile acts.

The UAE further holds Iran fully responsible for these treacherous attacks and their repercussions.