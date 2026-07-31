UAE strongly condemns renewed Iranian hostile attack on Kuwait

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed Iranian hostile attack targeting the brotherly State of Kuwait with drones.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.

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The Ministry expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

Kuwait's Army on Friday said that its forces have detected and downed hostile drones in its airspace since dawn.

The Official Spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al Otaibi added that the Iranian aggression targeted vital and military facilities.

No human casualties were recorded but falling shrapnel from the interceptions caused material damage. The authority affirmed that it would continue to protect the sovereignty of its homeland and preserve its security and stability.