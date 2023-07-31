UAE strongly condemns Pakistan terror attack in Bajaur region

Photo: AFP

By Wam Published: Mon 31 Jul 2023, 2:41 PM

The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the Bajaur region in northwest Pakistan, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement expressing UAE's condemnation of the criminal acts taken place.

It further rejected all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability and contradict human values ​​and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Pakistani government, its people, and the families and relatives of the victims of the terrorist act, wishing for a speedy recovery of all those injured.

