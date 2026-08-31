UAE strongly condemns missile attacks targeting Jordan

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran hostilities since a 14-point MoU expired on August 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The UAE has strongly condemned the missile attacks targeting Jordan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement that the aggressive attack represents a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Jordan and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with Jordan, and its support for everything that would preserve its security and stability.

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UAE diplomat Dr Anwar Gargash said on Monday that targeting Gulf states and Jordan has “proven to be a failure", after the regional conflict flared again, with US striking Iran and Jordan dealing with missile attacks on Monday morning.

Jordan earlier announced that it intercepted eight missiles that entered its airspace early Monday. The Jordan News Agency (Petra) quoted the official spokesperson for the Jordanian Armed Forces as saying that air defence systems responded to the incursions and successfully destroyed the missiles before they could pose any threat to citizens or property.