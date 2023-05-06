UAE strongly condemns mass shootings in Serbia

The latest titles from over a hundred publishers will be distributed across the emirate's libraries
The UAE strongly condemned the mass shootings that took place in Serbia that resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the Serbian Government and people, as well as the families of the victims of these heinous crimes, extending its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
ALSO READ:
The latest titles from over a hundred publishers will be distributed across the emirate's libraries
In an exclusive to Khaleej Times, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, explains the significance of global culture and history in developing modern societies worldwide
The vehicle that was bumped ended up slamming into the road barrier
The initiative returned this year with four training sessions in the northern emirates and two others in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
The young boy is now safe, healthy and with his family, local police assured the public
Both landmarks will have a a synchronised laser show at 8.05pm on May 6
It will house a range of specialisations, including lifestyle and preventive medicine, oncology, women's health, paediatrics, cardiovascular diseases, neurosciences, among others
The day of splendour and formality will feature customs dating back more than 1,000 years