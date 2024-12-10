UAE strongly condemns Israel's seizure of buffer zone in Golan Heights

KT Photo: Shihab

The UAE has strongly condemned the Israeli forces’ seizure of the buffer zone in the Golan Heights, stressing the country’s commitment to the unity, independence and territorial integrity of Syria.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed in a statement that this seizure is a violation of international laws, especially the disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria, which was signed by the two sides in 1974.

The ministry also stressed the UAE’s categorical rejection of these practices, which threaten further escalation and tension in the region, and hinder efforts to achieve peace and stability.