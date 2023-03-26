UAE strongly condemns Israel's decision to allow resettlement in occupied Palestinian territories

Authority posts a tweet reminding the community that an hour without lights, electronics can make a big difference
The UAE has strongly condemned Israel's decision to allow resettlements in the areas of north West Bank and authorise new settlement units in the occupied Palestinian territories.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE's rejection of all practices that violate resolutions on international legitimacy and threaten to further exacerbate escalation and instability in the region.
The Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as put an end to illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
ALSO READ:
Authority posts a tweet reminding the community that an hour without lights, electronics can make a big difference
Muwonge who embraced Islam in 2022 says his many questions about spirituality and God were answered by the religion of peace
Choosing to go vegan can be a step towards having a sustainable, budget-friendly, detoxifying holy month
A Dubai-bound Filipino tourist was offloaded at the Philippine airport twice after he failed to show an AoSG
Legal expert advises employers to include a provision in job contract that requires employees to return confidential information at the end of their service
Nationals have been asked to follow safety instructions issued by French authorities
The motorists, who were all pleasantly surprised, expressed their pride as they were handed their rewards
The Moon will turn into a tiny sliver and just 9 per cent of the surface will be visible