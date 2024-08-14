E-Paper

UAE strongly condemns Israeli minister's, settlers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Ministry called on the Israeli authorities to stop escalation, and to not take steps that exacerbate tension and instability in the region

By WAM

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 8:33 PM

Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 8:37 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by an Israeli minister and settlers under the protection of the Israeli police, stressing the need for Israel to respect the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and not to tamper with it.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs – in a statement – reiterated the UAE's firm position on the necessity of providing full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque and stopping serious and provocative violations therein.


The UAE also stressed the importance of respecting the role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in caring for the holy sites and endowments in accordance with international law and the existing historical status quo, and not to infringe on the authority of the Jerusalem Endowments Administration and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs.

The Ministry also expressed the UAE's full solidarity and support for Jordan and all measures it takes to preserve the holy sites.

The Ministry called on the Israeli authorities to stop escalation, and to not take steps that exacerbate tension and instability in the region, stressing the UAE's rejection of all practices that violate international legitimacy resolutions and threaten further escalation.

The Ministry called on the international community to enhance all regional and international efforts to find a serious political horizon that contributes to achieving comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, and fulfils the hopes and aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people to build an independent and sovereign state, in accordance with the relevant international legitimacy resolutions.

