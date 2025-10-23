  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE strongly condemns Israeli Knesset’s approval of draft laws annexing West Bank

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE’s absolute rejection of all unilateral measures aimed at changing the legal and historical status of the occupied Palestinian territories

Published: Thu 23 Oct 2025, 8:25 PM

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the Israeli Knesset’s preliminary approval of two draft laws aimed at imposing Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and legalising control over one of the settlements, stressing that this step represents a serious escalation, a blatant violation of international legitimacy resolutions, and an undermining of efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE’s absolute rejection of all unilateral measures aimed at changing the legal and historical status of the occupied Palestinian territories, warning that any move to annex the West Bank is completely unacceptable as it undermines the foundations of the two-state solution.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of supporting regional and international efforts to revive the peace process and end illegal practices, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to promoting peace, justice, and protecting the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people. It also called on the international community to assume its legal and political responsibilities and take the necessary measures to ensure security and stability for all peoples of the region.