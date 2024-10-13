UAE condemns Israeli authorities' decision to confiscate UNRWA headquarters

File Photo

The UAE strongly condemned the Israeli authorities' decision to confiscate the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem, suspend UNRWA's operations, and build a settlement in its place, expressing its rejection of all measures aimed at altering the historical and legal status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, expressed the UAE's categorical rejection of the confiscation and targeting of humanitarian headquarters in the Occupied Palestinian Territories or endangering the lives of its workers. Furthermore, the minister commended UNRWA for its endeavours to assist the brotherly Palestinian people in overcoming the challenging humanitarian conditions under the Israeli occupation.