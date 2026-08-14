UAE strongly condemns Iranian attack on Adnoc vessels transiting Hormuz

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how the US-Iran war has escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The UAE, in a statement on early Friday, strongly condemned and denounced "the hostile Iranian attack that targeted two vessels affiliated with Adnoc".

In the statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that this attack is a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolution 2817, which affirms the importance of freedom of navigation, and rejects the targeting of commercial vessels or the obstruction of international maritime routes.

The authority emphasised that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represents acts of piracy by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, and constitutes a direct threat to the stability of the region, its peoples, and global energy security.

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The UAE also highlighted the need for "Iran to halt these unprovoked attacks, ensure its full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities, and the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz" to safeguard regional security and maintain global trade.

About the attack on Adnoc's vessels

Adnoc confirmed that two of its vessels were attacked while they were transiting through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday evening, in the second such incident in under a week.

The UAE's energy group issued a statement, according to a Wam report, stressing the importance of protecting the safety and wellbeing of seafarers, while safeguarding the freedom of navigation and maritime security.

It said that the incident on August 13 resulted in no injuries and that the situation was brought under control. The firm urged members of the public to obtain information from official sources and to avoid circulating rumors or unverified information.