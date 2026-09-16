UAE strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi civilian facilities

Ministry affirms that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 16 Sept 2026, 8:40 AM
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The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the attacks launched by the Houthi group on civilian facilities in the cities of Khamis Mushait, Abha, and Taif in Saudi Arabia, using ballistic missiles and drones, which resulted in dozens of injuries among civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

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The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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