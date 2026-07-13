UAE strongly condemns fresh Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) in the UAE has released a statement strongly condemning renewed Iranian drone and missile attacks against Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

In the statement, Mofa said these aggressive attacks constitute a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the nations, and a threat to their security and stability.

The ministry reiterated the UAE's full solidarity with the three countries and its support for all measures taken to preserve their security and stability.

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Tensions escalate

US and Iranian forces exchanged heavy missile and drone attacks over the weekend and into Monday, over the question of passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran said it had struck US military facilities across the Gulf and kept the Strait of Hormuz closed. The US military has refuted this, saying that the waterway is open and that US forces are facilitating movement.

Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan all reported dealing with Iranian missile and drone attacks on Monday. Saudi Arabia, UAE and Oman also dealt with attacks over the weekend. At least three border points and an offshore drilling platform in Kuwait were attacked on Sunday.

Iran's top military command has warned countries in the region that any cooperation with US will be considered war against Iran.

[With inputs from Reuters]