UAE strongly condemns, denounces burning of hospital in Gaza

The UAE has condemned and denounced "in the strongest terms" the burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza by Israeli forces, and forcing medical patients and staff .

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said that it categorically rejected the "heinous act", adding that it violated the international humanitarian law.

The authority emphasised the UAE's position calling for an immediate cessation of violence, not targeting civilians and civilian institutions.

It also stressed the importance of civilians enjoying full protection under international humanitarian law and international treaties, and the need for them not to be a target of the conflict.

The Ministry expressed its deep concern over the exacerbating humanitarian crisis in the Strip, which threatens further loss of civilian lives, warning against the perilous humanitarian catastrophe.

The UAE called on the international community to intensify efforts to avoid further fueling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.