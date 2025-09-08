  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE strongly condemns deadly Jerusalem shooting, rejects terrorist acts

The shooting on the outskirts of Jerusalem took place when two attackers arrived by car and opened fire at a bus stop

Published: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 2:35 PM

Updated: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 2:51 PM

The UAE has strongly condemned a deadly shooting in Jerusalem on Monday, which resulted in 5 deaths and multiple injuries.

The shooting on the outskirts of Jerusalem took place when two attackers arrived by car and opened fire at a bus stop at Ramot Junction. The Israeli police said the attackers were shot dead.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the shooting or what the motive was. Palestinian group Hamas praised two Palestinian "resistance fighters" who it said had carried out the attack but it stopped short of claiming responsibility.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the UAE expresses its deep denunciation of such terrorist acts and its constant rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry also extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the Israel and the Israeli people, while wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.