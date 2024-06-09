UAE strongly condemns continuous Israeli violations

From sun-soaked beaches to green parks, the city offers a variety of destinations
The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms and denounced the ongoing Israeli violations which has resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries of innocent civilians.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the UAE's categorical rejection of the targeting of civilians and civilian facilities.
The Ministry stressed that the immediate priority is to preserve the lives of civilians, and ensure the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian, and relief aid to the Palestinians in the Strip.
The Ministry reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life, reiterating the importance of protecting civilians and civilian institutions, according to international law including international treaties, and the need to ensure that they are not targeted during conflict.
ALSO READ:
From sun-soaked beaches to green parks, the city offers a variety of destinations
While some residents are heading to nearby Oman for the break, others are content with exploring the less trodden area of the country on wheels
From modern chic atmosphere to travelling back in time in the 1960s, communing with nature, and finding a hidden gem, these places will give you a variety of experience
Temperatures will reach up to 44ºC and 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively
Hundreds of cancer survivors were honoured by the Emirates Oncology Society on Friday
These young professionals have challenged the status quo and followed their passion
Adults, meanwhile, can buy a pavilion ticket for Dh50 or an attractions’ pass for Dh120
The events, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, aimed at alleviating the psychological and physical suffering of the children