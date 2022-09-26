UAE startup co-founder receives Australia's Global Talent Visa

Apart from staying permanently in the country, he can work and study there, enrol in the public health care scheme, sponsor relatives to visit

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 8:26 PM

UAE-based innovator Vishnu Vijayan Pillai has received Australia’s Global Talent Visa for his contribution as a startup co-founder in the agri-food sector and international achievements.

In a glowing sign of the UAE’s startup founders being recognised internationally, the Global Australia Taskforce identified Vishnu as an eligible candidate for the global talent visa programme. The task force is an Australian Government initiative to attract high-value businesses and exceptionally talented individuals with ideas and energy to Australia.

“My family and I received the global talent visa. I am humbled and happy to receive this visa, which will allow us to expand our businesses to other parts of the world,” Pillai said.

The visa programme is in line with the Australian Government's initiative to bring the brightest and best global talent to work in 10 future-focused sectors. Apart from staying permanently in Australia, the visa holder can work and study there, enrol in the public health care scheme, sponsor relatives to visit there, travel to and from Australia for five years, and if eligible, apply for Australian citizenship.

“A few days back, I got this visa, allowing me to work and live permanently in Australia. The process took only two months as I received the endorsement from the Global Australia Taskforce,” he added.

Vishnu Vijayan Pillai and Dr Saeed Alhassan

Manhat is an Abu Dhabi-based deep technology startup producing fresh water out of the sea. Using natural water distillation technology, evaporated water is trapped from open water surfaces through a device.

Dr Saeed Alhassan is the founder of Manhat, which provides sustainable water and floating farm solutions. The breakthrough invention has won several honours, including the prestigious Water Europe Innovations 2022 SMEs Award.

Australia’s Department of Home Affairs offers global talent visas to people with an internationally recognised record of exceptional achievement in high-priority industries.

