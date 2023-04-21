UAE stands with Sudanese people: Foreign Minister

Sheikh Abdullah, in a phone call with the Netherlands Foreign Minister, says the UAE supports their aspirations for a safe future

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

By Wam Published: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 7:34 PM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said that the UAE supports the Sudanese people and their aspirations for a safe and peaceful future.

Sheikh Abdullah was discussing the latest developments in Sudan during a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Wopke Hoekstra.

The two ministers also spoke of ways to contain the ongoing crisis in Sudan, ceasing military operations and calling the conflicting parties to resume talks to reach political solutions and national consensus while restoring security and stability in the country.

The two sides stressed that the protection of civilians and foreign communities represents a high priority amid the continued hostilities in Sudan.

Sheikh Abdullah also stressed the importance of promoting the ongoing efforts aimed at calling the conflicting parties to resume talks to reach a sustainable, peaceful settlement to the crisis.

