UAE stands in solidarity with India, offers condolences to victims of tragic train crash

The death toll from a horrific three-train rail crash in India rose to 288 on Saturday morning

AFP

By WAM Published: Sat 3 Jun 2023, 11:15 AM

The UAE on Saturday expressed its solidarity with India over the train collision tragedy that killed and injured hundreds of people in Balasore, Odisha.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and the people of India, as well as the families of those who died in the incident. It also wished speedy recovery to those who were injured.

The death toll from a horrific three-train rail crash in India rose to 288 early Saturday. A probe has been ordered to determine what caused the derailment of the passenger train coaches.

ALSO READ: