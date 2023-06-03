UAE stands in solidarity with India, offers condolences to victims of tragic train crash

If an employee is made to work more than 8 hours a day, additional period will be considered overtime and the employee would be entitled to compensation
The UAE on Saturday expressed its solidarity with India over the train collision tragedy that killed and injured hundreds of people in Balasore, Odisha.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs offered its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and the people of India, as well as the families of those who died in the incident. It also wished speedy recovery to those who were injured.
The death toll from a horrific three-train rail crash in India rose to 288 early Saturday. A probe has been ordered to determine what caused the derailment of the passenger train coaches.
ALSO READ:
If an employee is made to work more than 8 hours a day, additional period will be considered overtime and the employee would be entitled to compensation
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince attends the reception along with heads of states, government leaders, and dignitaries
Food delivery companies are introducing wellness and safety initiatives to support riders in the summer months
Event aims to reinforce Hudayriyat Island’s reputation as a leading sports destination
Customers with bundle packages will receive an 'automatic and ongoing' monthly discount on their bill for the period starting from June 1
Based in the Emirates, the company serves seven markets across the Middle East and Europe
ADCD said that these practices - discovered during unannounced visits over a period of two weeks - affect safety of residents, visitors
From a small fishing settlement to a futuristic urban infrastructure that attracts millions of visitors every year, have a look at the 20 turning points in history that put the emirate on the map