UAE: Space agency launches six-month training programme for graduate Emiratis

The workshops aim to provide young nationals with the required space-related skills and expertise necessary to support national space programmes

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 2:53 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 2:54 PM

The UAE Space Agency (UAESA) announced the launch of a two-phase 'Space Workshop' on Thursday.

It offers a six-month training programme for graduate UAE nationals and aims to support the private sector and encourage start-ups with opportunities.

Additionally, it also wants to bolster the UAE’s ambitious space programme by developing national talents in the fields of space sciences and technologies.

Ibrahim Al Qasim, Deputy Director General of UAE Space Agency said, “Today, the space sector has become an integral pillar of sustainable economic growth for the UAE and other countries globally. With a regionally unique regulatory framework, the UAE’s space programme is perfectly positioned to become a key sector in our future vision for the next 50 years.”

The Space Workshops will target individuals interested in participating in a six-month programme designed to provide them with the required space-related skills and expertise necessary to support national space programmes.

It is an intensive, experiential space systems development accelerator that bridges academic knowledge with the realities of space development projects.

Al Qasim added, “The UAESA continues to launch several inspiring projects to support and develop the scientific community, in addition to playing a supporting role in developing young Emirati talents – in line with our strategy to realise the vision of our wise leadership to harness the potential of space exploration.”

This programme is specifically designed to accelerate the transfer of space knowledge and know-how to individuals interested in a future in the space sector, while sparking their interest in space-related academic and research fields.

Eligibility criteria

The two-phase training programme starts with a two-week academic workshop focusing on the impact of the environment of space on mission design. It will be delivered in a classroom setup; offering lectures, dialogue sessions, interactive games, online reviews, unique exploration experiences, and tests that introduce participants to the main considerations of space missions.

Based on the evaluation results of the academic workshop, qualified participants will move to the second phase of the programme – a four month know-how workshop where they are teamed within a professionally-guided space mission concept development process to familiarise them with the dynamics, challenges, and the often not-so-perfect features that are typical of a space programme’s initial design process.

Participants must be university graduate UAE nationals in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Attendance of the full duration of the workshops is mandatory.

For more information or to register in the Space Workshops, please visit the following website: https://bit.ly/3Wa6c9z. The application deadline is Jan 15, 2023.

nandini@khaleejtimes.com

ALSO READ: