UAE: Some students face visa delays, rejections as Canada caps study permits

Even as a large number of students from the UAE are preparing to go to Canada this fall to pursue higher studies, there are many who are still awaiting their visas and some who have already faced rejection.
Also, education consultants said this time around more students from the country are choosing smaller provinces to study as competition has become stiff in larger provinces like Ontario and British Columbia.
This follows the Canadian government’s recent announcement to re-evaluate the cap on international student work permits. For 2024, the intake cap for overseas student permits is at about 360,000 compared to approximately 560,000 issued last year.
Notably, according to education consultants, Canada has experienced the fastest growth in international student populations compared to other countries, with an increase of over 30 per cent in 2022 and more than 27 per cent in 2023.
Chafic Mekkaoui, Education Consultant at Hale Education Group, said, “With the reduction in overall study permits by 35 per cent in the upcoming year compared to 2023, there are concerns among students about obtaining a study permit. However, since the cap is based on each province's population, we expect an increase in applicants to smaller provinces and wider choices of universities. Competition will be more intense for universities in Ontario, British Columbia, and Quebec.”
Mekkaoui said the two-year plan itself introduces changes to the post-graduation work permit, allowing graduates from Masters or short graduate-level programs to apply for a 3-year work permit.
“Previously, the PGWP duration was tied to the length of the study program. However, students from the UAE continue to prefer Canada for several reasons. It's more affordable, with generally lower tuition fees compared to colleges and universities in Australia, the UK, and the US. Canada consistently ranks high for quality of life, placing third globally.”
According to the Times Higher Education's World University Rankings 2024, 31 Canadian institutions are among the best in the world.
“A recent study shows that 60 per cent of international students who were employed during or after their studies became permanent residents within 10 years of obtaining their first study permit,” added Mekkaoui.
Meanwhile, consulting services highlighted that the recent crackdown on flagpoling also reflects Canada’s broader strategy to manage international student numbers and ensure sustainable population growth.
Flagpoling, a legal process, involves exiting Canada and immediately re-entering to access same-day immigration services. Temporary residents of Canada use this method to bypass the usual wait times for work or study permits by briefly leaving the country and then returning to receive same-day processing.
Canadian and US authorities have now limited the number of ports of entry (POEs) that can be used for such purposes.
Prabhjeet Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Glinks International, said, “This is not explicitly connected to the two-year temporary cap on international students announced earlier.”
They elaborated that while this new policy has not yet been announced for study permits, it should be monitored to see how this may apply to new study permits in the future. “These recent changes are part of a continuous effort to streamline immigration processes and ensure that students are well-informed about the pathways to post-graduate work permits.”
For students seeking to stay in Canada temporarily to work after graduation, it is crucial to graduate from a designated learning institution (DLI) with eligible programs. “For instance, graduates from a four-year bachelor’s degree or a master’s degree program may apply for a PGWP that is valid for up to three years,” he added.
Singh pointed out that such directives now encourage UAE students to plan their education more meticulously.
“Despite the recent policy changes, Canada remains a highly attractive destination for students from the UAE. The country’s world-class educational institutions, multicultural environment, and strong career prospects continue to draw students. However, students are now more cautious and seek comprehensive guidance to navigate the new regulations,” added Singh.
Every year, UAE students submit nearly 9,000 university applications to Canada, in addition to applying to other destinations.
International students represent 2.5 per cent of all residents in Canada, with Ontario having 3.5 per cent of its population as international students.
There are, however, some students from the UAE who have faced rejections this year. Amna Hashmi, 29, who has been teaching here for the past three years, was recently denied a visa.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, Hashmi said, “I decided to pursue a Post-Graduate Certificate for Internationally Trained Teachers at Queen's University in Canada to advance my career. I took the IELTS, submitted my transcripts, and even got a letter of attestation from the university. I was all set for the September batch and paid the first term fee. However, my visa was rejected last month because they were concerned that I might not return to the UAE after finishing my studies.”
Although the fees has been returned, Hashmi is disappointed as she was keen on "improving her career prospects". “If I were to move to Canada, I’d only be given a job if my skills matched their needs. If I didn’t find one, I’d definitely come back to my established career here. Besides, my husband works in an MNC here and has a stable career. My goal was to gain additional qualifications that would benefit me whether I stay here or abroad,” she added.
For Hikmat Dardari, originally from Syria, things eventually worked out in his favour, although times were different then. “It hasn't affected me since I graduated in December 2021. After graduation, I started working and pursuing my career in Finance. With a year and a half of experience, I moved back to Dubai through an internal transfer. Fortunately, while studying, I obtained my Permanent Residency through the Investor Program, which allowed me to switch from a visa to PR.”
When Nathan Britto, who is headed to the University of New Brunswick, was questioned about any concerns related to study and work permits, he said he was fortunate to have received his visa in record time.
“Frankly, when this news emerged people were thinking how would things pan out for them, but for me it was a smooth sail. For me, one of the main objectives of going to Canada is education. I am looking at my Bachelor’s now. Currently, I have no plans to stay back and work,” said the student who will be pursuing Computer Science.
“For Master’s I might want to continue in some other country or Canada. But I haven’t thought that far. Countries cap (permits) to protect their interest as well. But it didn’t impact me because my paperwork was complete and I had the required marks. I got my visa in one month whereas my friends are still waiting to get theirs despite the offer letter. I am set to leave for Canada on August 13,” added Nathan.
