UAE: Some malls to get cinemas, 22 new screens

100 shooting stars per hour: UAE residents to see one of the most stunning meteor showers this week
The shower peaks right before a new Moon this year, meaning the skies will be particularly dark, which is ideal for viewing
Some malls in the UAE will be getting additional cinema screens as a new joint venture is announced.
Line Investments & Property, the shopping mall development and management arm of Lulu Group International, and Star Cinemas have announced the venture at a signing ceremony held recently.
This decision adds 22 screens to the existing 76 screens currently operated by Star Cinemas.
The additional screens will be added to cinemas at the following malls:
- Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi: 9 screens
- Al Foah Mall, Al Ain: 6 screens
- Barari Outlet Mall, Al Ain: 4 screens
- Al Raha Mall, Abu Dhabi: 3 screens
Star Cinemas locations will also open in Dubai Silicon Oasis Mall, Sharjah Central Mall, and RAK Mall. This makes it the second largest cinema operator in the UAE, based on screen count.
ALSO READ:
The shower peaks right before a new Moon this year, meaning the skies will be particularly dark, which is ideal for viewing
Unstable weather conditions are likely to continue, with rains forecast until at least Tuesday, August 8
Event promises to be game-changer, bringing together industry pioneers, thought leaders, enthusiasts to explore latest trends, insights, strategies
A passenger train derailed in southern Pakistan, killing at least 30 people and injuring more than 80
The measure will be in effect starting from 7pm
The measure comes in line with the prevailing weather conditions across the emirate
This exceeds the pre-pandemic figure of 8.36 million tourists in H1 2019
When I was offered a chance to interview my hero, I jumped at the opportunity