UAE conveys condolences to Venezuela over victims of twin earthquakes

At least 32 people had been killed and more than 700 injured in the two powerful earthquakes that struck the country on Wednesday

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 25 Jun 2026, 1:48 PM
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The United Arab Emirates expressed its sincere solidarity with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela over two earthquakes which struck the country and resulted in a significant number of deaths and injuries, in addition to substantial damage to property.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

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