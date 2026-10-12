UAE expresses solidarity with Turkey after road crash kills 11, injures more than 20

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Turkey following a road collision on the Bursa-Izmir highway in western Turkey, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to Turkey and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

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Eleven people were killed and 27 injured in Turkey on Sunday after a coach overturned following a collision with a truck, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the entrance to a motorway linking Bursa with the coastal city of Izmir, according to the governor’s office in Manisa, which confirmed the death toll in a post on X, Reuters reported.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, Turkey's Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said on X.