UAE expresses solidarity with Qatar after Ras Laffan LNG plant explosion kills 13

The UAE has expressed its support for Qatar following an explosion at an LNG factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City that left multiple people dead and injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE’s support for the government and people of Qatar in the wake of the incident and extended wishes for a speedy recovery for all those injured.

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Bahrain has also expressed sympathy and full support for Qatar following the incident, affirming its confidence in the authorities’ ability to manage the situation, contain its impact, and ensure the safety of workers and residents.

QatarEnergy has issued condolences following the industrial incident at one of its Ras Laffan facilities, which killed 13 people and injured 66 others.

The company said the deceased included Indian and Pakistani nationals, while the injured were from Qatar, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Nepal.

The Indian Embassy in Qatar confirmed that 12 Indian nationals were among those killed in the incident along with one Pakistani national.

Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Al Kaabi said the explosion occurred at the Ras Laffan LNG complex during the restart of operations that had been suspended following an Iranian attack in March.

The embassy added that Qatari authorities have informed it that all injured individuals are in stable condition and receiving appropriate medical care.