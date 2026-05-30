UAE stands in solidarity with Kenya over victims of girls' dormitory fire

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Kenya following a fire at a girls’ school dormitory in Nakuru County that left multiple students dead and injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Kenya, over the tragic incident.

The ministry also wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

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According to media reports, at least 16 people were killed and 73 others hospitalised after the fire broke out at around 1am local time on Thursday at Utumishi Girls Academy, about 120km north of Nairobi.

It was not immediately clear if all the casualties were children, but a statement from local authorities said the fire broke out in a dorm where around 220 girls were sleeping.

(Inputs from AFP)