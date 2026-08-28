UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of wildfires

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Algeria over the victims of wildfires in the northeast of the country, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to Algeria and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Twelve people were killed in wildfires that swept through several Algerian provinces, Interior Minister Said Sayoud said late on Wednesday, according to Algerian radio, according to Reuters.