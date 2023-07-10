UAE social media etiquette: Respect privacy rights and consent

With the objective of acquiring 121 Dreamliners, the company strives to secure the fifth-largest commercial order ever recorded in Boeing's history
READ MORE:
Category
Sort By
With the objective of acquiring 121 Dreamliners, the company strives to secure the fifth-largest commercial order ever recorded in Boeing's history
Here are essential guidelines outlining the do's and don'ts of social media usage within the UAE media landscape
The main gate of Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib Submerges as heavy rain causes havoc in Himachal Pradesh.
Past week, powerful storms flooded streets of the Spanish city of Zaragoza and torrents of muddy water left vehicles stranded after heavy rain in the region.
The emirate's ruler has announced that the spooky attraction will be reclaimed from the desert in Al Madama
A new decree issued by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum introduced a range of new traffic laws. Stricter penalties will be enforced with fines of up to 100,000 AED announced
Users can post threads, reply, and follow profiles, leveraging Instagram integration in the Meta-owned app which is being seen as a well-moderated alternative to Twitter
Experience the journey from exquisite Arabica beans to the perfect cup of coffee. With meticulous bean selection, expert roasting, and masterful blending, this Emirati Coffee Roastery crafts exceptional flavors
Dubai's flagship airline will recruit new staff as it expands its network for their new fleet of Airbus A350s and Boeing 777-X
Jackie Miller James had remained in a medically-induced coma since May after suffering an aneurysm
The UAE-based Youtube sensation talks exclusively to Khaleej Times about navigating fake followers, chasing algorithms, fighting trolls and dealing with the dark side of social media
With its distinctive toppings, this type of pizza became a popular dish in western Sicily by the mid-19th century
Experts said Titan's implosion would have happened incredibly quickly and it would be over for the five crew members before they would even realise that there was a problem
Sara Hamdan on why her debut novel is a win for both Dubai and Arab women
EveR 6, the five-foot-ten-inch-tall South Korean-made robot, makes its debut as an orchestra conductor and guides more than 60 musicians of the National Orchestra of Korea who are playing traditional Korean instruments
The French capital has been rocked by riots after the death of 17-year-old Nahel during a routine traffic stop