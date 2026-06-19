UAE social media ban: Doctors see children skipping sleep, meals to keep scrolling

As the UAE moves to restrict social media access for children under 15, mental health professionals said that they are seeing young people whose online habits are affecting their sleep, studies, confidence and overall wellbeing.

On June 18, a new resolution was issued to ban those under the age of 15 from creating or using personal social media accounts or accessing their full features. The decision was welcomed by UAE doctors who shed light on the dangers of social media addiction, especially among children.

From children staying awake until the early morning hours to those spending hours scrolling without eating or taking breaks, doctors and counsellors said that excessive social media use is becoming a growing concern among adolescents.

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Dr Shahana Kasim, specialist psychiatry at NMC Specialty Hospital in Abu Dhabi, said she has counselled children whose social media use became so excessive that it started interfering with daily life. “In more severe cases, social media begins to interfere with sleep, school performance, family relationships, hobbies and face-to-face friendships,” she said.

“I had instances where children became so addicted to social media that they spent five to six hours mindlessly scrolling, neglecting basic needs such as sleeping, eating or even using the washroom.” According to her, some children become irritable, anxious or distressed when access to social media is restricted.

When a child stays awake until 2am

Doctors said that the impact often extends far beyond screen time. Dr Diya Abdul Rasheed, specialist pediatrician at Medeor Hospital Dubai, recalled the case of a 13-year-old boy who was brought to her clinic after his parents noticed changes in his behaviour and academic performance.

The teenager had become anxious, struggled to concentrate and was regularly sleeping in class. His grades, which had previously been good, had started to decline. According to the doctor, his parents initially suspected a medical problem and arranged blood tests to check for deficiencies. “The results came back normal and a closer look at his daily routine revealed the real issue,” said Dr Diya.

“Although the parents believed he was going to bed around 9pm, he was using the phone secretly after going to his room,” she said. “Without the parents knowledge, he was using the phone late into the night, sometimes until around 2am.”

The lack of sleep eventually affected his concentration, confidence and mental health. After counselling sessions involving both the teenager and his parents, his sleep pattern improved and his overall condition began to recover.

“This case shows that the problem is not only social media addiction, but also the aftereffects of that addiction,” said Dr Diya. “It affects sleep, concentration, confidence, mental health and overall wellbeing.”

When likes become self-worth

Experts said that another worrying trend is the growing number of young people who tie their confidence to what happens online. Many children and teenagers measure their success through likes, comments and follower counts, making them vulnerable to disappointment when posts do not receive the attention they expect.

Dr Amir Javaid, director of psychiatry and intellectual disorders and consultant psychiatrist at Burjeel Medical City, said some young people begin to equate self-worth with online engagement. “Fluctuations in likes, comments or follower counts can affect mood, confidence and self-esteem, particularly in those who are already emotionally vulnerable,” he said.

Dr Shahana has observed similar patterns among adolescents. “Some children begin to link their self-worth to online feedback,” she said. “Their mood may improve when posts receive positive attention and decline when engagement is lower than expected.”

Anxiety, exclusion and online pressure

Counsellors also report increasing levels of anxiety linked to online interactions and peer pressure. Carolyn Yaffe, counsellor and cognitive behaviour therapist at Medcare Camali Clinic, said many children feel compelled to remain active online because so much of their social life now takes place through digital platforms.

“Many children and teenagers often feel left out if they aren't part of group chats or following the latest trends on popular platforms,” she said. “This can sometimes make them feel excluded or even bullied, since group plans and inside jokes usually happen online,” she added.

She recalled working with a teenager who experienced severe anxiety after private information and photos were shared without permission. The online humiliation led to social exclusion and eventually caused the teenager to refuse attending school.

“This really highlights how what happens online can have serious, lasting effects on mental health in the real world,” said Yaffe.

'A false life that is not really true'

Pratibha Tiwari, emotional intelligence coach and youth leadership development expert, said many young people struggle to distinguish between online perception and reality.

“Many young people start believing in a false life which is not really true,” she said. “Having the latest iPhone, following current trends and doing what is considered cool becomes very important for them.”

According to her, some children become so focused on social media trends and influencer culture that they lose sight of more important developmental goals. “What concerns me is that this becomes a sheer distraction during a very important time of their life when they should be focusing on building skills, exploring career options and developing themselves,” she said.

More than just restrictions

While experts support measures aimed at protecting younger users, they stress that restrictions alone will not solve the problem. Parents, schools and communities must also help children develop healthy digital habits, understand online risks and build confidence beyond social media.

Dr Shahana said the goal should not be to eliminate technology from children's lives. “The goal should not be simply limiting technology, but helping young people develop a healthy and balanced relationship with it,” she clarified.