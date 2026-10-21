UAE residents report ‘fuel-like’ smell for third day; authorities say no cause for concern

Residents in at least four emirates have reported unusually strong odours over the past few days, with some describing a smell similar to fuel or kerosene. While some residents said they experienced discomfort, others made changes to their usual routines.

Dubai resident Sarah said she and her son experienced allergy-like symptoms earlier this week. “Initially, I didn’t notice the smell,” she said. “Once I picked my son from school and got back home on Monday, we both began sneezing as soon the outside air hit our face. Throughout the day, we had a runny nose and itchy eyes. Then on Tuesday, when we went to the Barsha area, we could smell the odour as well.”

Sarah was one among several residents who reported noticing the odours. Some also took to social media to discuss what could be the source of the smell.

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Several UAE authorities have responded by saying that there is “no cause for concern” and that they are coordinating with different entities to investigate the cause of it. On Wednesday, the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reassured the public that, based on the assessments conducted, there are no indications of concern, and that response efforts and field monitoring were ongoing to reduce the odours and “accelerate their dissipation”. On Tuesday, Sharjah Police authorities had also addressed the issue, saying the situation was under control and does not pose a threat.

Change of plans

Some residents said the smell led them to make changes to their usual routines and plans. Umm Al Quwain resident Lois said that the odour was so strong that she did not take her dogs for a walk on Tuesday. “I could feel a metallic taste in my mouth,” she said. “I shut all the doors and windows and we all stayed indoors the whole day.”

Sharjah resident Khawla said that on Monday evening, her family didn’t cook because they were worried their cooking gas was leaking. “The smell was so strong that we all got worried,” she said. “We checked the gas cylinder multiple times but could not find any issue. We didn’t want to take a chance, so we ordered food. Later, when we searched online, we found on various messaging boards that several others had faced the same issue.”

One resident said he ended up seeing a doctor for a headache. Umm Al Quwain resident Majid said that after two days of noticing the strong smell, he developed a migraine which got worse on Tuesday. “The smell is better now but has yet to completely go away. I hope authorities can resolve the matter as soon as possible.”