UAE: 'Smart' housing for Haj 2024 pilgrims to 'enhance efficiency'

The UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office revealed that pilgrims in the holy sites this year will have a more efficient accommodation process, through the adoption of electronic services.
The office confirmed that it will work to provide housing lists. The lists provided will ensure a smooth process of allocating pilgrims to their tents.
The accommodation lists will also enhance efficiency, and will be provided at a sufficient time before the rituals.
The office also said it is keen to continue enhancing electronic services to facilitate and simplify procedures.
Earlier, the UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, toured UAE pilgrims' camps in the holy sites.
