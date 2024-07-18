UAE: Smart bins that detect waste, signal when to empty trash under trial in Abu Dhabi

Fraudsters frequently use cutting-edge technology, including AI and machine learning to craft sophisticated scams
Abu Dhabi’s Tadweer Group is doing a trial of its high-tech smart bins, which can offer data on the amount and type of waste and a better understanding of communities’ requirements.
Using sensors and advanced technology, these locally made bins can detect what’s binned by community members and the fill level. Optimising its collection operations, the innovative bins help Tadweer to know how much and what kind of waste is inside and when to empty the bins efficiently.
According to its spokesperson, the trial run is underway at select places in Abu Dhabi.
“We are doing a trial. It identifies the individual user. So, it allows us to track what an individual user is wasting, the amount of waste, and the types of waste,” said Ollie Lawson, media and communications adviser at Tadweer Group — the sole custodian of waste management in Abu Dhabi.
Residents need to register on an official portal and create an account by giving basic details like their name and address. They can then use the barcode or QR code scanner on the smart bin to open it and drop their waste. The type of waste is detected, and its weight is calculated. The Tadweer centre can then access the information to know when the bin gets filled and empty it accordingly.
“The smart bins can monitor how much waste is going in. The sensors can tell us how full it is getting. So, waste collectors need to visit the place only when it's full, and not regularly. This reduces the number of times our trucks have to go out and cuts carbon emissions as well,” Lawson told Khaleej Times and noted the smart bin service will be integrated into the official app, which will allow residents to use it to scan the barcode or QR code on the bin.
These bins will be a novel solution to handle the increase in waste as a result of a growing population and consumption habits. The trial is looking into how different communities, like those living in villas and residential buildings are creating different types of waste.
“We are looking at which and how the community is creating waste like a localised knowledge about the types of waste coming out of villas versus tower blocks versus other areas. We don’t have such data and are trying to improve our knowledge and intelligence, which will help manage the waste,” Lawson noted.
“Villas with larger families tend to create a different type of waste than apartments with smaller families. Even different areas tend to produce different amounts of waste, and then recycling rates can be different. So, we’re trying to identify all those differences and have the data. This will help in rolling out new waste management processes and systems.”
These smart bins can offer long-term solutions for efficient waste management.
“It will provide us with data on what’s being disposed of and the frequency. It will help plan things like the routes of our trucks. We can also see whether the area needs reverse vending machines (RVMs) or extra recycling bins. The trial will help gather more data and do analysis,” Lawson underlined.
