UAE: Sleeping vapes? New pen-shaped devices promise better naps but experts warn of risks

A new trend is gaining popularity: Inhalable diffusers are marketed as sleep aids. These vapes claim to help users relax, improve sleep quality, and enhance focus. They feature flavours infused with natural ingredients such as melatonin, lavender, and chamomile. However, as this trend grows, experts warn consumers to be mindful of the potential health risks associated with these products.

These disposable diffusers, shaped like pens, cost around Dh70 and are designed to provide approximately 400 to 600 inhalations, lasting about a month. Various usage methods have been discussed on websites promoting these products or shared by consumers on social media. Users can either inhale directly through the mouth or breathe in the mist released by the diffuser.

The diffusers are designed to help with sleep (melatonin, lavender, chamomile), relaxation (ashwagandha, lavender, jasmine), focus (nootropics, natural mint, vitamin B12), and energy (caffeine, mango, vitamin B12).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The manufacturers claim these products are 100% risk-free because of their natural ingredients. However, Dr Mohammed Harris, a pulmonologist at Medicare Sharjah, stated: "Without sufficient clinical studies, it's difficult to determine if it is safe. If necessary, melatonin pills are a safer option for individuals aged 60-65. Still, one should always consult a doctor before starting any new supplement."

Dr Harris explained that it is difficult to assess the efficacy of melatonin vaping due to insufficient clinical trials. "We lack understanding of the inhaled form's effects, required concentrations for adequate sleep, and potential toxicity." He added: "It's hard to deem it safe. Pills are safer options but should be taken only after consulting a doctor."

More than just sleep disruption

These trendy diffusers do not contain nicotine, diacetyl, or vitamin E acetate, which can disrupt sleep patterns and quality, potentially leading to insomnia and respiratory issues. "There is a common misconception that vaping does not contribute to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). However, it can increase the prevalence and severity of asthma," Dr. Harris highlighted. "Overall, vaping negatively impacts a person's health in multiple ways. In addition to its effects on lung health, it also has cardiovascular side effects," he added.

Dr Mohammed Harris

Natural does not equal safe

Dr Muhammed Aslam, a specialist pulmonologist at International Modern Hospital in Dubai, emphasized that although these products are marketed as safe and free of nicotine, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), and CBD (cannabidiol), they still pose significant risks, especially for individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions. Inhaling aerosolized essential oils can lead to increased airway inflammation and bronchoconstriction, potentially triggering asthma attacks or worsening chronic lung conditions such as COPD.

Dr Muhammed Aslam

Why avoid these products? "Even healthy individuals can experience impaired indoor air quality due to prolonged exposure to volatile organic compounds (VOCs) released during diffusion, which may irritate the respiratory tract over time," he added. The doctor further explained that certain essential oils, when aerosolized, can act as irritants or allergens, leading to symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, or even hypersensitivity reactions. He highlighted, "Although the product is designed for use without deep inhalation, any mist or vaporized substance that enters the airways can pose risks if inhaled repeatedly or over extended periods." The doctor advised that consumers recognize these risks and use such products cautiously, especially in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces. Additionally, individuals with respiratory vulnerabilities should avoid using them entirely. ALSO READ: ‘Sleep is luxury’: UAE residents admit struggling with bedtime routine; doctors warn of risks UAE: Doctors warn against using sleeping pills without medical prescription