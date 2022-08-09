UAE skies to shine with shooting stars as year's last supermoon rises; how to watch heavenly show

The meteor shower is expected to peak between August 12 and 13

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 8:07 AM Last updated: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 11:43 AM

Two major celestial events are all set to brighten UAE skies on August 11 and 12. When the highly anticipated annual Perseid meteor shower approaches its peak, 2022’s fourth and final supermoon will shine in all its glory as well.

According to the Dubai Astronomy Group, Perseid meteor shower is one of the highlights of many “meteor hunters’ calendars due to its high hourly rate and bright meteors”. It is caused by the Earth slamming into the debris left behind by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle in July and August every year.

“It is called the Perseids because the meteors seem to originate from the constellation of Perseus,” the astronomy group explained.

The supermoon is a term used to describe the point at which the moon’s orbit gets the closest to earth. It results in a “slightly larger than usual” size of the lunar disk.

“Not only will it be draped in gorgeous orange hues — as every rising Moon is when seen on the horizon — but the full ‘Sturgeon Moon’ also happens to be the final supermoon of 2022,” according to the astronomy group.

The 2022 Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak on the nights of August 12 and 13 in the region.

However, the bright moonlight will complicate viewing the meteor shower's peak. “Nevertheless, it will be an incredible show with a full bright supermoon.”

How to watch

Dubai Astronomy Group CEO Hasan Al Hariri said people don’t need any special equipment or skills to view a meteor shower. All that is needed is a clear sky and a secluded viewing spot away from the city lights.

The best time to photograph the supermoon is when it rises. “It is advised that people should go to a high point or find a clear area for the best view of the supermoon,” said Al Hariri.

The group is also hosting a special paid event on August 12 at the top of the highest peak in the UAE, the Jebel Jais.

ALSO READ: