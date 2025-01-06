UAE skies saw over 1 million planes in 2024; air traffic grows by 10.3%

The UAE achieved a milestone in the aviation sector with 1 million air movements in 2024, as air traffic grew 10.3 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023, said the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Dubai-based Emirates airline’s flight 305 from Shanghai marked the one millionth air movement on December 22, signifying a major achievement in the UAE’s aviation journey.

“The UAE has implemented innovative national initiatives and strategies to enhance its competitiveness and prominence in the civil aviation and air services sector, both regionally and globally. Achieving the milestone of one million air traffic movements in a single year is not a mere numerical achievement but a reflection of the UAE's steadfast commitment to developing the aviation sector as a cornerstone of its national economy and solidifying its position as a global air transport destination,” said Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, minister of economy and chairman of GCAA.

“With over 20 per cent growth in air traffic over the past two years, among the highest globally, the UAE is well-equipped to handle even greater volumes in the years ahead, supported by advanced infrastructure and skilled workforce and state-of-the-art technologies,” said A Marri.

"Exceeding one million air traffic movements reflects the dedication and hard work of the team at the Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre. This is a result of years of planning, innovation, and close collaboration with our partners in the aviation sector," said Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, director general of GCAA.