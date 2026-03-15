UAE issues silver commemorative coin on occasion of Emirati Children’s Day

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued silver commemorative coins in celebration of Emirati Children’s Day, which falls on March 15 of each year.

Coin design

The obverse side of the silver coin features the nominal value of “15 dirhams” as a symbolic reference to the date of the occasion, surrounded by the inscription “Central Bank of the UAE” in both Arabic and English.

The reverse side showcases the official theme of the occasion, represented by the phrase “The Right to Identity and National Culture”, accompanied by an artistic illustration of a fort, reflecting Emirati history and emphasising the child’s connection to their national roots and values.

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On this occasion, Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at the CBUAE, said, “This issuance reflects the CBUAE’s commitment to supporting national initiatives that contribute to strengthening the Emirati identity and reinforcing the values of belonging and citizenship within the community."

“It also highlights the CBUAE’s appreciation for the pivotal role played by the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood in safeguarding and nurturing children, strengthening their understanding of their national identity, and fostering the principles of loyalty and belonging among younger generations. These efforts contribute to the development of a cohesive society that remains firmly rooted in its authentic values and rich cultural heritage.”

A total of 2,000 coins, each weighing 28 grams of silver, have been issued. The coin will be made available for purchase, with the CBUAE announcing the release date and purchasing mechanism at a later time through its official website and social media channels.