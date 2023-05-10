UAE signs agreement with 6 countries to promote tolerance, coexistence

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 10 May 2023, 9:39 PM

The UAE inked agreements with six nations to promote the values of tolerance and coexistence during the 12th edition of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) held in Abu Dhabi.

Memorandum of understandings were signed with Kazakhstan, Armenia, the Island of Guinea, Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Sindh in Pakistan.

In his keynote speech, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, highlighted the UAE's unique standing as the only country in the world that has created a society of tolerance and coexistence.

The minister noted that the UAE is the best country to invest in, as it is one of the most religiously, politically, and socially diverse countries in the world, promoting peace, coexistence, and harmony among all its residents.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the various initiatives, activities, and programmes undertaken by the UAE with international and national organisations to create tolerant societies that foster social and economic growth, security, safety, and happy and harmonious communities.

The MoUs were signed to promote values of tolerance and coexistence with Kazakhstan, Guinea, Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Sindh, and on the transfer of experience in the field of tolerance with Armenia.

The signing took place between Narek Mkrtchyan, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Armenia; Umbriel Temiraliev, Head of the National Investments Authority, Kyrgyzstan; Louopou Lamah, Minister of Trade, Industry and SME, Guinea; Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Bahrain, and Member of the Council of Muslim Bahrain Kingdom Elders; Darkhan Kydyrali, Minister of Information and Public Development, Kazakhstan; and Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh, Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Project, Government of Sindh, Pakistan.

