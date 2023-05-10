UAE signs agreement with 6 countries to promote tolerance, coexistence

The projects will feature integrated services, as well as amenities and leisure facilities
The UAE inked agreements with six nations to promote the values of tolerance and coexistence during the 12th edition of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) held in Abu Dhabi.
Memorandum of understandings were signed with Kazakhstan, Armenia, the Island of Guinea, Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Sindh in Pakistan.
In his keynote speech, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, highlighted the UAE's unique standing as the only country in the world that has created a society of tolerance and coexistence.
The minister noted that the UAE is the best country to invest in, as it is one of the most religiously, politically, and socially diverse countries in the world, promoting peace, coexistence, and harmony among all its residents.
Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the various initiatives, activities, and programmes undertaken by the UAE with international and national organisations to create tolerant societies that foster social and economic growth, security, safety, and happy and harmonious communities.
The MoUs were signed to promote values of tolerance and coexistence with Kazakhstan, Guinea, Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Sindh, and on the transfer of experience in the field of tolerance with Armenia.
The signing took place between Narek Mkrtchyan, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Armenia; Umbriel Temiraliev, Head of the National Investments Authority, Kyrgyzstan; Louopou Lamah, Minister of Trade, Industry and SME, Guinea; Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Khalifa, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Bahrain, and Member of the Council of Muslim Bahrain Kingdom Elders; Darkhan Kydyrali, Minister of Information and Public Development, Kazakhstan; and Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh, Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Project, Government of Sindh, Pakistan.
ALSO READ:
The projects will feature integrated services, as well as amenities and leisure facilities
The report surveyed 32,000 respondents in 28 countries and found that there is unshakable trust in the country
Dr Gargash noted that while the initial stages of Covid-19 were challenging, the country was guided through the difficult period by the astute leadership
He says, 'Govt is committed to providing advanced community services with integrated policies, high-quality services, and easy access for all beneficiaries'
The adventure-loving firefighter, Corporal Omar Al Ketbi, was martyred at 29 after responding to 800 blazes
The initiative was launched so as not to disrupt expats' weekday work schedule
Force arrested nearly 50 per cent of suspects in drug-related crimes in the UAE during the first quarter of 2023
The repurposed bars of soap will be given to the underprivileged, in an effort to promote sanitation and help the needy