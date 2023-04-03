UAE: Show off your moves to 'Naatu Naatu', get a chance to dance at the Indian embassy

The infectiously catchy song from the blockbuster Telugu film 'RRR' won the Academy Award 2023 for 'Best Original Song'

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 8:14 PM

Indian superhit musical number 'Naatu Naatu' has evolved from a high-octane song and dance sequence into a viral movement. And now, UAE residents have the chance to show off their dance moves.

If the Indian Embassy in the UAE likes your steps, you could actually end up performing at the mission.

"30 seconds of #NaatuNaatu can get you a chance to perform at the Embassy of India," the mission tweeted.

Residents have to follow these steps:

> Share your group Naatu Naatu performance on Instagram before April 16

> Tag and follow the embassy on Instagram.

> Winner performs at the embassy.

The infectiously catchy song from the blockbuster Telugu film 'RRR' won the Academy Award 2023 for 'Best Original Song'.

The viral song has racked up millions of views on YouTube and sparked a TikTok challenge, where users attempt to recreate the acrobatic dance-off.

The German and Korean ambassadors to India are among the prominent diplomats who have danced to the tune of the viral song.

