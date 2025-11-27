UAE shoppers to spend 3 times more than Mena average during White Friday 2025

Shoppers in the UAE are once again expected to lead the charge — spending nearly three times more per order than the Mena average during White Friday 2025, as they did in previous years.

A joint study by Flowwow, the UAE-based gifting marketplace, and Admitad, a global performance-marketing company, shows that customers in the Emirates are shifting away from bargain-hunting and favouring thoughtful, higher-value purchases that enhance daily life or carry emotional significance. This evolving consumer mindset is helping fuel the region’s broader e-commerce growth, with analysts projecting the Mena online market could reach $80 billion by 2029.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This year’s White Friday — the Middle East’s adaptation of Black Friday — runs from November 20 to November 30, 2025, and will include major sales events at retailers such as Amazon.ae.

The Flowwow–Admitad analysis, which reviewed more than 4.5 million orders during November sales in 2023 and 2024, confirms that White Friday remains the region’s busiest retail moment. Gross merchandise value (GMV) during the sale jumped 40 per cent, while order volumes rose 20 per cent compared with the previous year. Across the entire month, online purchases grew by roughly 10 per cent — reinforcing the strength of digital retail in Mena.

Average order values have been climbing steadily across the region. The Mena average basket rose from approximately $33.5 to $38 per transaction. In the UAE, the average order value increased from about $95 to roughly $103 — far ahead of the regional norm.

This shift reflects a maturing retail mindset among UAE consumers: just 14 per cent reportedly relied on coupons during this period, while 21 per cent opted for cashback or loyalty-based offers. Leading segments included electronics (up 22 per cent) and fashion (up 21 per cent). Meanwhile, categories tied to home, family life and practical utility — such as home and garden (up 18 per cent), toys and hobbies (6.5 per cent), automobiles and accessories (6 per cent), children’s goods (5.5 per cent), beauty and health (5.4 per cent), and sports and entertainment (5 per cent) — saw healthy growth.

Flowwow’s own analytics align with these trends. The platform recorded a 96 per cent spike in GMV during White Friday and a 72 per cent rise in orders. The average purchase value in the UAE reportedly rose to Dh350 (roughly a 3 per cent increase). Festive gifting and lifestyle-led categories posted standout performance: non-floral gifts such as balloons, edible bouquets and toys jumped 180 per cent; beauty items rose 150 per cent; confectionery 70 per cent; and home and garden gifts 50 per cent. Among specific items, indoor plants rose 83 per cent, gourmet sets soared 285 per cent, and edible bouquets increased 61 per cent — highlighting the UAE’s strong cultural preference for gifting during festive periods.

Flowwow’s CEO noted that White Friday is no longer just about bulk purchases or essential goods — it has become a moment for meaningful, thoughtful spending. This trend reflects the UAE’s deeply rooted gifting culture and a growing appetite for items that carry emotional value beyond mere discount savings.

The study also forecasts one of the strongest White Friday seasons yet in 2025. Projections suggest the UAE could see GMV rise by about 14 per cent and order volumes by 11 per cent, with gifting alone expected to surge 65 per cent. Given the country’s high purchasing power, diverse population and expanding e-commerce infrastructure — including widespread mobile commerce — the outlook remains robust.

With young, tech-savvy consumers driving demand and national digital initiatives accelerating e-commerce adoption, the UAE appears set to further reinforce its leadership across the Mena region’s increasingly competitive retail landscape.